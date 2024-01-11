Steve Vickers part of commentary team at 2023 Afcon

Star FM Zimbabwe’s Steve Vickers will be part of the English commentary team at the 2023 Afcon.

The tournament will start on Saturday in Ivory Coast and runs until the 11th of February 2024.

Vickers will cover all games played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro.

The matches include five Group F encounters and one Group E tie.

Two Round of 16 games will also be played at the stadium.

The former ZBC TV presenter, who also works for BBC Africa, is already in Ivory Coast and will do the English commentary along with South African Mark Gleason, Ugandan Jermaine Egesa and Piers Edwards.

Vickers has covered many Afcon tournaments including the 2021, 2019 and 2017 editions where Zimbabwe was part of the participating teams.