CAF considering scrapping Confederation Cup tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering scrapping the Confederation Cup in the future to avoid having many inter-club tournaments.

This was revealed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe at a media briefing in Ivory Coast ahead of the 2023 Afcon kick-off on Saturday.

Motsepe said the scrapping of the Confederation Cup has been the plan following the introduction of the African Football League (AFL).

The AFL’s inaugural edition was played late last year with eight top ranked teams on the continent taking part.

With only the Champions League and African Football League, Motsepe said participating teams would get sufficient financial support, enabling them to sustain themselves and invest in academies, fostering the development of more players globally.

The CAF President said: “We want to get the Africa Football League and the Champions League commercially viable and make sure clubs make more money out of them.

“But the other important thing is that we may have to cancel the Confederation Cup because we now have too many competitions.”

Motsepe added: “When I was made president of CAF, the first competition I wanted to cancel was the CHAN but smaller member associations said – ‘don’t cancel the CHAN, because we can’t compete against the big nations and this is the only way we can improve our football”.

The CAF Confederation Cup was established in 2004 from a merger of the CAF Cup and the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

The tournament has acted as second tier to the Champions League since its inception.