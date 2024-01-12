FC Platinum unveils eight new players

FC Platinum have unveiled eight new players ahead of the new 2024 season.

The Platinum Boys are rebuilding the squad following the release of several old horses in their squad.

Among the released players, there were Innocent Muchaneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, Raphael Muduviwa, goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Gift Mbweti.

Gift Bello also left Mandava after announcing his retirement at the end of last campaign.

In replacing the departures, FC Platinum have added Brighton Manhire and Mbongeni Ndlovu from Highlanders.

They have also signed Davison Marowa from Herentals, Chicken Inn’s Shephard Mhlanga, goalkeeper David Bizabani from Greenfuel and Bothwell Nzori from Black Mambas.

The former Champions have promoted two players from their reserves – Tapiwa Revesai and Anesu Chirinda.