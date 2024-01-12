Highlanders sign defender from American club

Highlanders have announced the signing of Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers in the USA’s fourth tier.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Victoria Falls, has joined Bosso on a three-year deal.

A statement by the Bulawayo giants confirmed his arrival, saying:

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers FC (USA). The 25 year old Central midfielder penned a three year long contract with the Club.

“Welcome come to iTeam yezwe lonke.”

Sibanda becomes Highlanders’ first signing of the pre-season.

He has represented Zimbabwe Under 20 National team in 2018.