Warriors coach: ZIFA NC calls for patience

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa has urged the nation to be patient while his administration finalises the process of recruiting the next Warriors coach.

Brazilian mentor Baltemar Brito’s contract as the national team coach expired on December 31, 2023, as the deal he signed was concurrent with his stay at Highlanders.

Mutasa told journalists at a media briefing in Harare today that the NC is nearly done with the recruitment process and will announce the next Warriors coach in the “next few weeks.”

“The NC appointed national team coaches to fulfil fixtures that were before us in 2023 albeit on short term contracts due to factors that beyond our control,” Mutasa said.

“Our engagement with the Warriors technical team, led by Baltemar Brito ended on December 31, 2023. That is the same situation with Mr. Shadreck Mlauzi, who headed the senior women’s national team technical department.

“We know that football stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the coaches. The good news is that we are nearing completion of the recruitment process and the names will be announcement in the next few weeks,” added Mutasa.

While Mutasa did not shed light on whether the NC will appoint a foreign or local coach, sources say it will most likely be the latter.