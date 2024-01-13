Official: ZBC TV secures full broadcast rights for 2023 Afcon

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television (ZBC TV) has secured the broadcasting rights for all fifty-four games at the 2023 Afcon.

The tournament is set to start on Saturday in Ivory Coast and runs until the 11th of February.

ZBC TV secured a free-to-air (FTA) sub-licence from exclusive rights holders for Sub-Saharan territories New World TV.

The state broadcaster will start the full coverage of the competition when hosts Ivory Coast play Guinea-Bissau on Saturday night.

A statement by the television station confirmed the development and also revealed the disruption of normal programming on the channel.

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has secured the rights to broadcast all the 52 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches in Cote d’Ivoire and as a result, there will be disruption of normal programming on television.

“Tonight’s NEWS@8 bulletin will be 30 minutes to pave way for the official opening of AFCON, with the opening match pitting hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau.”

Viewers in Zimbabwe and South Africa will also be able to watch the games live on SABC (DStv and Open View) and SuperSport TV (DStv only).

Score updates and all the 2023 Afcon news will be available on Soccer24’s new Afriscores App.

The application is available for download HERE or on Google Play Store.