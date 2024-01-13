Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota opens up on conversation with Brito

Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota has opened up about his first conversation with ex-national team coach Baltemar Brito.

Rinomhota made his debut for Zimbabwe in November in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The UK-born midfielder started in the second game of the qualifiers against Nigeria and put a decent shift as a central midfielder.

Prior to making his debut, the Cardiff City star had a conversation with Brito that led to his start in the first XI versus the Super Eagles.

He revealed this in an interview with FIFA media, saying:

“I’ve had a good few conversations with him when I was there,” Rinomhota said. “He gave me his idea of [how] he was wanting to play, how he was planning on playing me and asking me If I agreed with that.

“I liked that a lot because it wasn’t just him telling me what he wanted to do and I needed to do that regardless; it was taking in my opinion.”

The midfielder went on to praise the gaffer for his tactical prowess: “He has very good ideas tactics-wise, he’s a good guy, he speaks good English and he made it very easy for me to slot into the team.”

Brito’s tenure as the Warriors coach ended on 31 December following the expiration of his contract.