ZIFA NC considering Mangombe for Warriors job

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) is considering Genesis Mangombe for the vacant Warriors coach job.

The biggest coaching job in the country became vacant after the Lincoln Mutasa-led admistration decided to not renew Brazilian mentor Baltemar Brito’s contract when it expired on December 31, 2023.

While Mutasa did not give much in terms of details as to who the next Warriors coach will be, when the NC addressed the media at their offices in Harare yesterday, a well-placed source revealed that Mangombe is the front runner for the possition.

“It’s most likely that the NC will appoint a local coach. There are lot of complications with regards to the hiring of a foreign coach, according to them,” said the source.

“For the purposes of continuity, the NC is considering Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, since he was part of the Brito-led Warriors technical team.

“I’m not attributing with certainty that it will be Mangombe, but he is an option the NC is seriously considering,” added the source.

Mutasa pleaded for patience with regards to the appointment of national team coaches.

“We know that football stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the coaches. The good news is that we are nearing completion of the recruitment process and the names will be announcement in the next few weeks,” Mutasa said.