Two Ex-Warriors stars get 2023 Afcon punditry jobs in SA

Two former Warriors internationals Esrom Nyandoro and Willard Katsande have gotten punditry jobs in South Africa.

Nyandoro and Katsande, who both played at the Afcon in different editions, will work at SABC Sports as analysts during the live coverage of the 2023 Afcon which started on Saturday.

The South African public broadcaster will show all fifty-four games at the tournament.

SABC said on their website: “The audiences will be spoilt for choice with the best on-air talent for the studio build-up and wrap comprising of the expert analysis from the leading on-air talent of SABC Sport including Andile Ncube, Doctor Khumalo, Steve Komphela, Aaron Mokoena, Rhulani Mokwena, Bernard Parker, Thabiso Mosia, Vusiwe Ngcobo, Reitumetse Nkgapele, Simphiwe Dludlu, Esrom Nyandoro, Thabo Senong,Manqoba Mnqithi,Janine Van Wyk, Andile Dlamini, Hlompho Kekana, Owen Da Gama, Greg Etafia, Gloria Brown and William Katsande.

“All the 52 matches of AFCON 2023 will be live on SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport Channel on OVDH & DTT, SABC Plus, SABC Radio Stations in the language of their choice and livestreams on sabcsport.com.”

Meanwhile, Star FM Zimbabwe’s Steve Vickers is part of the English commentary team at the 2023 Afcon.

Vickers will cover all games played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro.

The matches include five Group F encounters and one Group E tie.

Two Round of 16 games will also be played at the stadium.

The former ZBC TV presenter, who also works for BBC Africa, will do the English commentary along with South African Mark Gleason, Ugandan Jermaine Egesa and Piers Edwards.

Vickers has covered many Afcon tournaments including the 2021, 2019 and 2017 editions where Zimbabwe was part of the participating teams.

