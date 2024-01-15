2023 Afcon: Ghana coach Chris Hughton attacked at team hotel after defeat to Cape Verde

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was reportedly attacked by a fan tje team ‘s hotel following their 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the 2023 Afcon Group B opener on Sunday.

The Black Stars conceded as early as in the 17th minute through Jamiro Monteiro’s effort.

They equalised through Alexander Djiku early in the second half but a last-gasp strile from Garry Rodrigues sealed the win for the islanders.

According to Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, a Black Stars supporter attacked Hughton after the match and has since been arrested.

Adams posted on his X account: “One member of the Ghanaian supporters in Abidjan has been arrested for an attack on coach Chris Hughton at the team’s hotel.

“It took the intervention of some Ghanaian diplomats who were around to save the coach.

“The unidentified man has been handed to the Ivorian Police.”

Meanwhile, Hughton reacted to Sunday’s 2-1 defeat, saying:

“We are incredibly, hugely disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan.

“We changed the way of playing, the system a bit so that we could start on the front foot.

“We thought the team that were put out was certainly a more offensive team. This was our intention.

“I think it rocked us the goal that we conceded but I thought we got back into the game.

“At that stage it looked like we could go on and win it. We are hugely, hugely disappointed with our result.”

Ghana’s next Group B game will be against Egypt on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.

