Everton, Nottingham Forest facing points deduction

English Premier League has charged Everton and Nottingham Forest for breaching the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The charges were confirmed on Monday and covers a period ending season 2022/23.

The two cases have since been referred to the chair of the judicial panel, who will appoint separate, independent commissions to determine the appropriate sanction that might include points deduction.

Responding to the new charges, Everton have criticised a “clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules”, while Forest said they intend to “continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution”.

This is the second time this season that the Toffees have faced a similar charge.

In November, the Liverpool-based side was deducted 10 points – the largest sanction in the history of the EPL – for a breach of the profit and sustainability rules. The club are appealing against their punishment.