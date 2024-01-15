Ex-Dynamos star Nyasha Chintuli scores hattrick on debut at foreign club

Nyasha Chintuli scored a hat-trick on his debut at his Swazi top-flight club Nsingizini Hotspurs on Sunday.

Chintuli, formerly with Tenax CS, signed with the side last week after leaving Dynamos at the end of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

He was on loan from Tenax and struggled at the Harare giants, scoring just one goal during the previous campaign.

The forward was thrust straight into the first XI in Hotspurs’ next game against Royal Leopard FC.

The former Ngezi Platinum man opened his scoring on the start of the second half before getting his brace in the 64th minute.

Chintuli completed his second half hattrick in the 84th minute as his new club win the match 3-1.

Meanwhile, former Golden Eagles midfielder Nomore Tsabora, who is also in the books of Nsingizini Hotspurs, started on the bench in Sunday’s match.