Highlanders confirm another departure ahead of new season

Highlanders have confirmed another departure ahead of the new season.

Midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira has left the club after his contract was not renewed when it expired last month.

Kutsanzira signed a two-year-contract on his return to the club from FC Platinum at the start of the 2022 campaign.

The deal ended on 31 December 2023.

Confirming his departure in a statement, Highlanders said: “The Club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Rahman Kutsanzira’s contract.

“This departure follows a 2 year contract deal which he signed with the club in 2022.

“We wish the veteran midfielder the best in his future endeavours.”

Other players who have left Bosso ahead of the new season include Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire.

The pair is now in the books of former champions FC Platinum.