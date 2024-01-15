Lionel Messi wins Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2023

Lionel Messi has beaten treble-winning Erling Haaland to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2023.

Haaland, who scored an astonishing 52 goals last season in a treble-winning campaign with Manchester City, finished second and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe took the third spot.

Messi and Haaland had been tied on votes, but the Argentine edged the Norweigan on captain’s votes and consequently was named the winner.

Here are the award winners:

Men’s player: Lionel Messi

Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati

Men’s coach: Pep Guardiola

Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman

Men’s goalkeeper: Ederson

Women’s goalkeeper: Mary Earps

Puskas Award: Guilherme Madruga

Fair Play Award: Brazil men’s national team for efforts fighting racism

Fan award: Father who bottle-fed newborn son at match in Argentina

FIFA FIFPro XI:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defence: John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City)

Midfield: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Attack: Erling Haaland (Man City), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)