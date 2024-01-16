AS Roma sack coach Jose Mourinho

AS Roma have announced the departure of coach Jose Mourinho with immediate effect.

Mourinho has been sacked following Roma’s disastrous week which saw the team dumped out of the Coppa Italia by arch-rivals Lazio and then beaten 3-1 by AC Milan in the league.

Club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho joined Roma in May 2021, six months after being sacked by Tottenham.

He won the Europa Conference League in 2022 and led the team to two sixth-place league finishes.

The Italian club is currently sitting in the 9th place following the loss over the weekend.