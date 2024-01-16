Cameroon coach Rigobert Song explains Andre Onana ommission in Guinea game

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has discussed why goalkeeper Andre Onana was left out of the squad for the 2023 Afcon encounter against Guinea.

Onana was omitted from the selection as the Indomitable Lions drew 1-1 in the Group C opener.

Explaining why the Manchester United goalie failed to make the team, Song cited his late arrival as the reason.

Onana only joined the rest of the Cameroon squad in Ivory Coast just hours before the kick off for Monday’s game.

The gaffer told the press after the match: “We all knew he wouldn’t play. We need to stick to our logic.

“He arrived at 4 am, how do you expect him to play at 5 pm?

“But he is part of the squad… There are more games to play in the competition.

“And I’m sticking with my full the squad.”

Cameroon will play defending champions Senegal on Friday before wrapping their group stage campaign against Gambia.