Tunisia coach likens his side to Argentina’s World Cup winning team after Namibia loss

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadrihas has likened his side to Argentina’s World Cup winning team following a poor start to their 2023 Afcon campaign.

The North Africans suffered a 1-0 loss to Namibia in the Group E opener played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto scored a late solitary strike which gave the Brave Warriors a shock win.

Speaking after the match, Kadrihas said the Carthage Eagles will bounce back and pointed how Argentina’s disastrous start at the 2022 World Cup had a different ending.

He said: “There have already been countries that lost their first match and performed well afterwards.

“Argentina lost their first match against Saudi Arabia and became world champions in the end.”

The gaffer added: “We assume our responsibility for this defeat and apologize to the Tunisian people.

“We hope to bring them joy by giving them a victorious response in the upcoming matches.”

Tunisia will face Mali in their second Group E game on Saturday before wrapping up the first round four days later against South African.