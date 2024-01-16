Zim youngster receive call-up to Netherlands youth squad

Zimbabwean youngster Matthew Mparaganda has received a call-up to the Netherlands youth squad.

Mparaganda, who plays for Feyenoord Academy, is part of the final 28-man U16 Dutch squad named to attend a training camp.

The team is set to take part in the 4-Nation tournament together with Germany, Japan and Portugal early next month.

The training camp will start on Monday in Zeist.

Mparaganda joined Feyenoord Academy in 2018, and rose through the ranks and is currently with the Under 16.

He made his international debut in youth football last year, playing for Netherlands Under 15.

The defender still qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his parents who are from the Southern African country.