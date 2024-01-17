FIFA confirms Warriors’ 2024 football calendar

FIFA has confirmed Zimbabwe senior men team’s 2024 football calendar.

The Warriors will be playing in qualifying games through the year except during the March international break.

According to the latest information, the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will only be played in June, while the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers will happen during the other windows.

The Afcon qualifiers will begin in March in the preliminary round but Zimbabwe will not be taking part.

This will allow the national to arrange at least one friendly match during that window.

The final Afcon qualifying campaign will take place during the September, October and November international windows.

Here is the confirmed FIFA Football schedule for 2024.