Jordan Henderson on verge of returning to Europe six months after moving to Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is nearing a return to Europe as he seeks to end a disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League in August on a three-year-contract following his Anfield departure.

He has played 19 times for Al Ettifaq, who are coached by former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

But the midfielder had struggled to settle in the Middle East, and the ex-Reds skipper has terminated his deal.

According to reports in England, the 33-year-old is set to join Dutch giants Ajax.

All parties are currently ironing out the final details of the transfer that will see him return to European football.

Meanwhile, Henderson’s imminent return to Europe will boost his hopes of being part of England’s squad for Euro 2024. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has stuck by the player throughout the last six months and is likely to select him for the tournament in Germany.