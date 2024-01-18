Anthony Martial told to train alone at Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been told to train on his own to improve his fitness before coach Erik Ten Hag will consider picking him for Manchester United.

Martial has not played for United since the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on December 9 due to illness.

According to English outlet, The Daily Mail, Ten Hag has ruled that the Frenchman is not fit enough to train with the rest of his team-mates, resulting in the forward being kept away from the first-team group.

The order is a standard procedure at the club for players coming back from a lay-off to train alone.

However, the length of time Martial is taking to regain fitness has raised eyebrows.

The forward’s future is currently shrouded in uncertainty as the Red Devils are reportedly looking to offload him in January with his contract set to expire in June.

But the player is understood to be in no rush to leave and wants to. fight for his place in the team.