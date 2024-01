The Botswana Football Association has suspended the Botswana Premier League following a power tussle.

The fight involves 13 Botswana Premier League members led by Masitaoka FC’s Godfrey Ratlhaga and Gaborone United president, Nicholas Zackem with the latter being pushed out of the BFL chairmanship.

According to a statement by the BFA, the dispute is in violation of both the league and association’s constitutions.

As such, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely.