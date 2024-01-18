Khama Billiat spotted in training at SA top-flight club

Khama Billiat is reportedly training with South African top-flight side SuperSport United.

Billiat has been without a club since July following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of his contract.

He has spent the first of the season training alone.

According to reports in South Africa, Billiat was spotted at SuperSport United training on Thursday.

There hasn’t been any talk of a deal yet but the player is understood to be hoping to get a contract.

The South African transfer window is open until the end of the month, but the former Warriors star can still be registered beyond that period since he’s a free agent.

Should Billiat join the Pretoria-based club, he will link up with a couple of Zimbabwean players there including Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai and goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have also been linked with signing Warriors international goalkeeper Bernard Donovan.