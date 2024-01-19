Can Hunt revive Billiat’s career?

The picture of Khama Billiat in a SuperSport United kit took many by suprise yesterday.

The nimble-footed Mufakose-bred winger, who has been without a club since partying ways with Kaizer Chiefs in July last year, is currently training with Matsatsantsa with the hope of earning a contract.

The Zimbabwean star is back in the city where he won the Player of the Year in 2016 in the blue and yellow of Mamelodi Sundowns —Pretoria.

Despite the success he enjoyed at Masandawana, where he scored 43 goals in 147 matches, Billiat found the going tough at Chiefs.

The gifted attacker only managed 27 goals in 117 appearances in the gold and black Amakhosi strip, in five seasons marred by nagging injuries.

The coach he is trying to impress now at SuperSport —Gavin Hunt, was at some point his boss at Chiefs.

The veteran tactician was in charge of Chiefs for eight months in 2021 but just like his predecessor Ernst Middendorp as well as other coaches like Authur Zwane and Stuart Baxter, Hunt couldn’t get the best out of Billiat.

Whether or not Billiat can get a contract at SuperSport remains to be seen, but if he does, can Hunt get the best of out him this time?

Related:No one wants Billiat claims rubbished