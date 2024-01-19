Admiral Muskwe injury costing ZIFA money?

The Zimbabwe Football Association – ZIFA – is reportedly losing thousands of dollars due to the injury of Admiral Muskwe.

The Zimbabwean striker got injured on duty during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in November.

The 25-year-old picked a hamstring issue during the goalless draw against Rwanda on matchday 1 of the qualifiers and had to be subbed off.

He missed the following game against Nigeria before returning to England for treatment.

Muskwe, who is on loan at Exeter from Luton Town, will be out of action for several months with no fixed date of return confirmed.

According to BBC Sport, Exeter are not currently paying the player’s wages.

Instead, it’s ZIFA covering those wages as he was injured on international.

However, it’s not clear how ZIFA is paying the money but the compansation could under the FIFA club protection program.

Meanwhile, Muskwe will remain at Exeter until the end of his loan contract.