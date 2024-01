Bill Antonio has scored his first league goal for KV Mechelen as they stunned KAA Gent 2-1 in a Jupiler Pro League match on Friday evening.

The former Dynamos striker scored what proved to be the winner in the 83rd minute latching onto the ball to finish coolly.

Antonio had been introduced in the 75th minute of the game. Antonio has gradually been eased into the first team after making his debut in November last year.

The win sees KV Mechelen remain in 9th place on the table with 25 points.