SA top-flight side Moroka Swallows dismiss twenty-two players

Moroka Swallows have reportedly dismissed twenty-two players from the senior team.

The DStv Premiership side has had troubles in recent weeks after being rocked by player-strikes.

The players were demanding their outstanding salaries.

The strike lead to the cancellation of their league game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following the incident, the players have now been fired, according to South African journalist Robert Marawa.

🔴 BREAKING!! 🔴 22 Moroka Swallows players dismissed with immediate effect!!#MSWOn947 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 19, 2024