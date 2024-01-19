Tafadzwa Dube training with Pirates

Veteran goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube is trying his luck at Premier Soccer League (PSL) debutants Chegutu Pirates.

The 39-year-old former Lancashire Steel, Masvingo United, Dynamos, CAPS United and FC Platinum goalkeeper is one of the players trying to impress coach Day Gutu ahead of Zaire’s debut campaign in the country’s top-flight.

Pirates gained promotion to the Premiership after a successful Northern Region Soccer League campaign last year.

The club began preparations for the season on January 9, with every member of the squad present.