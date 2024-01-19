Tanzania coach sacked after one game at 2023 Afcon

CAF has banned Tanzania Head Coach Adel Amrouche for eight (8) matches, leading to his sacking.

Amrouch made serious accusations towards the Moroccan FA (RMFF) following his team’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

The gaffer accused the North African giants of using their financial muscles to manipulate African football.

RMFF then launched a complaint about the remarks, leading to CAF raising sanctions against the coach.

Following Amrouche’s ban, Tanzania FA has decided to remove him from the job and appointed a new interim coach to finish the. Afcon campaign.

“In another development, the TFF administrative committee has appointment Hemed Morocco as Taifa Stars interim coach and will be assisted by Juma Mgunda,” reads part of the statement.

Tanzania will ace Zambia in their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F match on Sunday.