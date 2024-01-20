2023 Afcon: Egypt suffer Mohamed Salah blow

The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss the next two games at the 2023 Afcon following a hamstring issue.

Salah picked the injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool forward was subbed off before undergoing a scan on the following day.

In a statement, the EFA confirmed that Salah will miss his nation’s final Group B fixture with Cape Verde and subsequent Round of 16 contest if the Pharaohs progress in the tournament.

The statement reads: “The X-rays that Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent showed that he suffered a strain in the posterior muscle.

“He will miss the team’s next two matches in the African Nations, against Cape Verde and then the Round of 16 match in the event of qualification.”