Andy Rinomhota makes first start in English Championship this season

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota will make his first start of the season in the English Championship this evening.

Rinomhota had fallen behind the pecking order at the start of the campaign.

He featured only once in the league, on the first matchday.

The Warriors international only returned to the fold this month when he came on as a second half substitute against Leeds.

Rinomhota will now make his first start this evening when Cardiff fave Plymouth Argyle.

Fellow Zimbabwean Brendan Galloway is also featuring in the game after he was named in Argyle’s starting line-up.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.