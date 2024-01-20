Dynamos unveil squad for 2024 season

Dynamos have unveiled their squad for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.
The club signed a couple of new players that include Temptation Chiwunga from JDR Stars in South Africa.
Other new arrivals include Nomore Chinyerere (FC Platinum), Namibian Sadney Urikhob, Ghanaian Frederick Ansah Botchway Freddy Alick and Tinotenda Makwinja.
Young star Vusa Ngwenya from the Dynamos juniors is also part of the squad.
A couple of players will be expected to leave the club before the start of the season.
The likes of Tinashe Makanda, Jayden Bakari, Brendon Mpofu, Junior Makunike, Taimon Mvula, and Willmore Chimbetu have already departed.
A statement by the club reads: “Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that it has consummated employment contracts with players recommended by technical team for 2024 season and Confederation of African Football inter club assignments.
“Minor changes will be made to the squad as others will be mutually seconded elsewhere to comply with the provisions of Premier Soccer League statutes of registering a maximum of 30 players only.
The following players have committed to serve the club”
Here is the full squad for 2024 season.
1 Prince Tafiremutsa
2 Frank Kuchineyi
3 Tatenda Makoni
4 Frank Makarati
5 Kevin Moyo
6 Emmanuel Jalai
7 Elvis Moyo
8 Tendaishe Magwaza
9 Donald Dzvinyai
10 Nomore Chinyerere
11 Donald Mudadi
12 Tanaka Shandirwa
13 Issa Sadiki
14 Tinotenda Makwinja
15 Shadreck Nyahwa
16 Temptation Chiwunga
17 Emmanuel Ziocha
18 Emmanuel Paga
19 Arthur Musiyiwa
20 Keith Madera
21 Sadney Uri Khob
22 Blessing Dziwo
23 Fredrick Ansah Botchway
24 Freddy Lyndon Alick
25 Elton Chikona
26 Vusa Ngwenya
27 Tendai Chidziva
28 Jayden Bakari
29 Tendai Matindife
30 Trymore Matselele
31 Meki Shaheed Meki
32 Ephany Gwavava
33 Eli Ilunga