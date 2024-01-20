Dynamos unveil squad for 2024 season

Dynamos have unveiled their squad for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The club signed a couple of new players that include Temptation Chiwunga from JDR Stars in South Africa.

Other new arrivals include Nomore Chinyerere (FC Platinum), Namibian Sadney Urikhob, Ghanaian Frederick Ansah Botchway Freddy Alick and Tinotenda Makwinja.

Young star Vusa Ngwenya from the Dynamos juniors is also part of the squad.

A couple of players will be expected to leave the club before the start of the season.

The likes of Tinashe Makanda, Jayden Bakari, Brendon Mpofu, Junior Makunike, Taimon Mvula, and Willmore Chimbetu have already departed.

A statement by the club reads: “Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that it has consummated employment contracts with players recommended by technical team for 2024 season and Confederation of African Football inter club assignments.

“Minor changes will be made to the squad as others will be mutually seconded elsewhere to comply with the provisions of Premier Soccer League statutes of registering a maximum of 30 players only.

The following players have committed to serve the club”

Here is the full squad for 2024 season.

1 Prince Tafiremutsa

2 Frank Kuchineyi

3 Tatenda Makoni

4 Frank Makarati

5 Kevin Moyo

6 Emmanuel Jalai

7 Elvis Moyo

8 Tendaishe Magwaza

9 Donald Dzvinyai

10 Nomore Chinyerere

11 Donald Mudadi

12 Tanaka Shandirwa

13 Issa Sadiki

14 Tinotenda Makwinja

15 Shadreck Nyahwa

16 Temptation Chiwunga

17 Emmanuel Ziocha

18 Emmanuel Paga

19 Arthur Musiyiwa

20 Keith Madera

21 Sadney Uri Khob

22 Blessing Dziwo

23 Fredrick Ansah Botchway

24 Freddy Lyndon Alick

25 Elton Chikona

26 Vusa Ngwenya

27 Tendai Chidziva

28 Jayden Bakari

29 Tendai Matindife

30 Trymore Matselele

31 Meki Shaheed Meki

32 Ephany Gwavava

33 Eli Ilunga