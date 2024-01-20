Highlanders announce second signing of the transfer window

Highlanders have announced their second signing of the pre-season transfer window.

Bosso have confirmed that Calvin Chigonero has completed his permanent switch from Division One side Talen Vision.

The 22-year-old spent the previous season on loan which expired at the end of the year.

He has now signed a three-year-contract with the Bulawayo giants.

A statement by the club reads: “We are pleased to announce that the club has completed a permanent transfer of Calvin Chigonero who was on loan from Talen Vision.

“The 22-year-old forward has signed a three-year contract that keeps him at the club until December 2026.”

Highlanders’ other signing so far is Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers in the USA’s fourth tier.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Victoria Falls and previously played for Bantu Rovers in Zimbabwe, signed a three-year dea last week.