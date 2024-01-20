Kalisto Pasuwa wins big at Malawi football awards

Kalisto Pasuwa has been named the TNM Super League Coach of the Season for 2023.

Pasuwa was honoured at an award ceremony held in Blantyre, Malawi on Friday night.

The Zimbabwean gaffer had a clean sweep in the just ended season, winning all four trophies on the table, including the league, with his Nyasa Big Bullets side.

Bullets registered their fifth successive league triumph with 60 points after winning 16 out of the 30 fixtures, drawing 12 times and losing twice.

This is Pasuwa’s second successive accolade after he was also named Coach of the Season for the 2022 campaign.