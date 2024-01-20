Onismor Bhasera opens up on Khama Billiat training at SuperSport United

Onismor Bhasera has commented on Khama Billiat training at South African top-flight side SuperSport United.

Billiat was spotted at United’s training on Thursday.

The former Warriors international is a free agent since July following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of his contract.

He has spent the first of the season training alone.

Bhasera confirmed Billiat’s presence at SuperSport United’s training and revealed that the forward is at the moment targeting to return to full fitness.

“He was there at training [on Thursday] and that is what I can give you,” said Bhasera after the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw, where they were paired against Cape Town City in the first round.

“But I don’t know anything else, but he is keeping fit. I spoke to him; I think before we even got close, he wanted to keep fit. Of course, you don’t expect him to be the Khama he was because he has been a bit rusty, he has been sitting at home.

“But I think any club in the world now would love to have the quality of Khama, so I don’t know what is going to happen. We put our fingers crossed so that, if anything happens, will happen to us, he will join us.

“But right now, I don’t know. Khama is just training with us, keeping fit.”