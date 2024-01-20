Watch: Bill Antonio first goal in Belgian Pro League

Bill Antonio scored his first ever goal in the Belgian Pro League on Friday.

The Zimbabwean winger, who plays for KV Mechelen, netted an 83rd minute winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Gent.

Antonio, who was promoted to the senior team this season, had been introduced in the 75th minute with the game deadlocked at 1-1.

The victory marked the first league win for KV Mechelen at Gent in 12 years.

🔓 | Bill Antonio met fin à 12 ans de disette pour le KV Mechelen au KAA Gent. 🙅 #GNTKVM pic.twitter.com/Asea0Wc9pE — Eleven Belgium (FR) (@ElevenBeFR) January 19, 2024