Ballon d’Or & FIFA Best Awards are losing credibility, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Best Awards are losing credibility

The remarks, which came after he lifted the Globe Soccer Maradona Award, have downplayed Lionel Messi’s recent wins in the two prestigious individual awards.

Messi recently won the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award, after he claimed his record eighth Ballon d’Or Award in October 2023.

However, the 2023 FIFA honour has attracted a lot of controversy with many quarters believing treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City was supposed to be the winner.

Cristiano said about the two awards in an interview with Record, via Timeline CR7:

“I think that, in a way these awards are losing credibility. We have to analyse the entire season.

“It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe, I simple no longer believe in these awards and it’s not because I won at the globe soccer but these are facts, the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive.

“They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality, So it makes me even happier, because the numbers are facts.”