Marshall Munetsi is back from a long-term injury and could feature in Stade de Reims’ French Cup Round of 32 encounter against Sochaux this evening.

Munetsi picked an ankle injury in late November and was out of action for. over six weeks.

Following his full recovery, the midfielder has returned to the Reims fold.

He is part of the the matchday squad for this evening’s encounter.

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm CAT.