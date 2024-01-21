Mohamed Salah set to leave AFCON and return to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool for treatment following his hamstring injury at 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

Salah picked the injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

The forward was subbed off before undergoing a scan on the following day.

Initially, the Egyptian FA announced that the player will only be out for two games – the final Group B fixture with Cape Verde and subsequent Round of 16 contest if the Pharaohs progress in the tournament.

But Klopp has confirmed the plan to have Salah return to Liverpool for immediate treatment but can still go back to Afcon after recovery.

“That’s the plan. If that’s already decided 100 percent, I don’t know. That’s the plan,” the gaffer told reporters.

“If he cannot [play], however long he’s out, I think probably everybody sees it makes sense that he does the rehab with us – or with our people.

“That’s the plan. But if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know.

“[I spoke to him] directly after, pretty much the night when it happened.

“Since then he’s in contact with our doctor and the doc tells me the news. I think he will be back, but we wait.”