Senegal FA issues update on unwell coach Aliou Cisse

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cisse spent a night at Yamusukro hospital for observation following a treatment for a benign infectious condition.

“The tests are reassuring and he is back with his group,” the federation said.

Cissé showed no obvious sign of illness when he spoke to reporters during the post-game news conference Friday.

The Teranga Lions, who have already booked their place in Round of 16 at the 2023 Afcon, will wrap up their Group C with a clash against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.