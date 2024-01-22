Highlanders continue pre-season shopping as they announce third signing

Highlanders have continued their pre-season shopping after signing their third player ahead of the new campaign.

Bosso, who recently parted ways with a couple of players, are rebuilding their squad under new coach Kelvin Kaindu.

Their latest acquisition is Reason Sibanda from PSL newcomers Arenel FC.

A statement issued by the club confirmed the signing, saying: “Help us welcome home our new 24-year-old forward Reason ‘Reebo’ Sibanda.

“Reebo is coming from Arenel FC, whom he helped gain a top-flight football ticket weighing in with eight goals and 11 assists in their 2023 ZIFA Southern Region Division One campaign.”

Other new arrivals at the club include Marvin Sibanda from Little Rock Rangers in the USA’s fourth tier and Calvin Chigonero, who made his loan deal from Telen Vision a permanent transfer.