Six Guinea fans die in wild celebrations after victory at 2023 Afcon

Six Guinea fans died celebrating the country’s victory over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Syli National won the second Group C encounter 1-0 in Ivory Coast on Friday night.

The victory sparked wild scenes back home as people took to the streets in cars and on motorcycles in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

Three people died when two vehicles collided at high speed, while others succumbed to injuries sustained during the celebrations.

“What is important is that our fans and the public celebrate in a very measured fashion,” Feguifoot media manager Amadou Makadji told BBC Sport Africa.

“They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved. We do not want deaths to mourn, so we call on everyone to celebrate but to take care of themselves so that nothing happens to them.

“Guinea is a country where people are very, very passionate about football and they experience football like nowhere else in the world.”

Guinea are currently second in their AFCON Group C on four points, two behind leaders and defending champions Senegal.

The two top teams will face on Tuesday as the Syli National bid to join the Teranga Lions in the knock-out stages.

Download Soccer24’s new data lite app – Afriscores – and get Scores + Predictions. Click the link below to download.

https://afriscores.app.link/kdhEmPc6jGb