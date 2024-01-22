Zim players based abroad: Kadewere takes different position as Zemura, Munetsi return

Bill Antonio scored his first ever goal in the Belgian Pro League on Friday.

The Zimbabwean winger, who plays for KV Mechelen, netted an 83rd minute winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Gent.

Antonio, who was promoted to the senior team this season, had been introduced in the 75th minute with the game deadlocked at 1-1.

The victory marked the first league win for KV Mechelen at Gent in 12 years.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota made his first start of the season in the English Championship against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Rinomhota had fallen behind the pecking order at the start of the campaign.

He featured only once in the league, on the first matchday.

The Warriors international only returned to the fold this month when he came on as a second half substitute against Leeds.

His first start, however, ended in a 3-1 defeat as he played for sixty-six minutes.

Argyle’s Brendan Galloway featured for the entire match, while playing as a centre back.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha seems to have lost his first team berth after being dropped to the junior squad.

In France, Marshall Munetsi returned from a long-term injury and was named in Stade de Reims matchday squad for the French Cup Round of 32 encounter against Sochaux on Sunday.

Munetsi picked an ankle injury in late November and was out of action for over six weeks.

Following his full recovery, the midfielder returned to the Reims fold but was an unused substitute in the game.

Nantes’ recent arrival Tino Kadewere also featured over the weekend in the French Cup but his side lost 1-0 to Laval.

The Zimbabwean, who normally plays as a striker, was employed as a wing midfielder on the match.

Italy-based Jordan Zemura returned from injury but sat oht in Udinese’ 3-2 loss to AC Milan.