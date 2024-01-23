Dynamos, Ngezi set to play CAF home matches outside Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe representatives in this year’s CAF inter-club competitions —Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, will likely play their home matches outside the country in the latest CAF stadiums communication is anything to go by.

Madamburo will represent Zimbabwe in the CAF Champions League after winning their maiden league title last season while DeMbare will participate in the Confederations Cup, after ending their 9-year trophy drought by scooping the Chibuku Super Cup.

But due to the stadium crisis in Zimbabwe, the two sides will likely play their home matches in the respective competitions, outside the country.

Zimbabwe currently does not have any stadium certified to host CAF matches, as the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro and Babourfields were all flagged down by the continental governing body.

While both the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro have been renovated, CAF insist no progress has been made in making the two facilities meet set international standards.

“We would like to highlight that the overall stadiums situation in Zimbabwe remains critical, and in case the standards do not improve in the near future, the national teams and clubs will have to continue to play its CAF matches in an approved stadium outside of your territory,” reads a letter from CAF Technical Development Director Rau Chipenda to ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa.

“CAF therefore encourages the initiation of a total renovation program on both stadiums in line with the CAF standards, and the purchase of all required equipment. Please note that in accordance with the CAF Stadium inspection and approval procedure, before a stadium can be re-approved, all the CAF requirements must be fully implemented.

“For guidance, the “CAF Stadium Regulations (edition 2022)” is a comprehensive document that includes the needs of a stadium and sets out the minimum requirements to fulfil in order for a stadium to be homologated for each CAF competition.

“According to the regulatory framework in place, the stadiums are classified (in ascending rank order) under CAF category 1, 2, 3 or 4.

“Once again, we emphasise that quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, hence the regulations and its requirements compliance will be implemented strictly by CAF.

“We take this opportunity to express the availability of CAF, through our Professional Football department, in assisting ZIFA and the stadium authorities with necessary stadium guidelines and recommendations.”