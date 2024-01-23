Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet resigns after Afcon exit

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has resigned following the team’s exit from the 2023 Afcon.

Saintfiet, who previously coached the Warriors, stepped down from his post after the West African country failed to secure any points in Group C, suffering a 3-2 defeat against Cameroon in their final match.

The 50-year-old Belgian gaffer took charge of the Scorpions in 2018 and led them to their first ever Afcon tournament at the 2021 edition.

Announcing his departure, the coach said: “This was my last match as coach of Gambia. My contract expires in August 2026, but I step down.

“Thanks to the FA and my staff. I am forever a Gambian. My daughter is 7, and when I told her I’ll resign, she was not happy. But I believe this is the time.”

Gambia Football Federation said on X, formerly Twitter: “Thank you for your service gaffer.

“After everything is said and done, Gambia will indeed miss a great tactician. Five and a half years of incredible service to our nation, qualifying us to back to back AFCON was no fluke. Always the best of luck.”