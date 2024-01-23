Mohamed Salah’s 2023 Afcon campaign could be over following a latest update on his muscle injury.

Salah picked the injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

The forward was subbed off before undergoing a scan on the following day.

Initially, the Egyptian FA announced that the player will only be out for two games – the final Group B fixture with Cape Verde and subsequent Round of 16 contest.

But a statement by the player’s club, Liverpool, has revealed the injury is worse than first feared.

The statement reads: “Mohamed Salah will return to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday to begin an intensive rehabilitation programme with Liverpool’s medical team on the muscle injury he sustained with Egypt last week.

“The injury, which is worse than first feared, forced the forward from the field in the first half of the Africa Cup of Nations fixture with Ghana and an agreement has been reached with the Egyptian FA for Salah to undergo treatment in Liverpool.

“Salah will immediately begin work with the club’s medical staff upon his return to Merseyside with a view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON if Egypt, who qualified for the knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde tonight, continue to advance in the tournament.”

According to Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, the player will be out for at least 21-28 days.

And this could mark the end of his 2023 Afcon, with Egypt recently booking their place in the 2023 Afcon Round of 16.

Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games.

His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 22, 2024