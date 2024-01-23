Stadium crisis ‘stressing’ Magaya

Yadah founder and president Prophet Walter Magaya has admitted that he is stressed by the stadium crisis in Zimbabwe.

All stadiums in the country were banned from hosting international matches, a setback which saw the Warriors ‘hosting’ Nigeria in last year’s World Cup qualifier, in Rwanda.

Zimbabwe’s representatives in CAF’s inter-club competitions, Ngezi Platinum Stars (Champions League) and Dynamos (Confederation Cup) also face the possibility of playing their home matches in the respective tournaments, outside Zimbabwe.

Magaya, who is in the process of trying to have his recently-commissioned The Heart Stadium meet CAF requirements, beamoned the stadium crisis in the country, saying it is giving him sleepless nights.

“The issue of stadiums in the country is very much stressing me in a big way,” said Magaya.

“But I tell you, it’s not much that is needed for us to be able to host these games.

“As for The Heart Stadium, we are now pushing for access roads, we have also ordered another set of buckets to push to, maybe 10 000 at first,” he added.

Asked what is being done to improve accessibility of The Heart Stadium, Mayaya said: “Acess roads is our biggest challenge. When His Execellency (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) came last time (when the facility was commissioned) he said we would get help and it seems the (Sports) Minister (Kirst Coventry) is coming up on that.”

Magaya insists facilities such as Gwanzura and Sakubva, which were condemned by the ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) and are currently not hosting Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, are not as bad they appear and can be renovated.

“Gwanzura is not very far, Sakubva is not very far, I went to both grounds and if we just put our great minds together, and we support each, not much is needed,” said Magaya.