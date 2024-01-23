Zim youngster Tawanda Chirewa makes EPL debut

Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa made his English Premier League debut on Monday night.

The Wolves forward come on as a second half substitute in the goalless draw against Brighton.

Chirewa was introduced in the 88th minute, playing the final minutes of the game to mark his first ever appearance in the English top-flight.

The feat comes just two weeks after the Warriors prospect made his senior debut for Wolves in the FA Cup 3rd round fixture against Brentford.

The youngster, who started training with the first team four months ago, has also been a regular in matchday squads.

Meanwhile, Chirewa becomes the latest Zimbabwean to make his league debut this season.

Last month, Newcastle United forward Michael Ndiweni made his debut in the EPL, while Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi had his first senior appearance for both the club and in the Championship three weeks ago.