Updated: 2023 Afcon Round of 16: List of qualified teams so far, fixtures and dates

A couple of teams have already booked their places in the 2023 Afcon Round of 16, with the round set to be played from Saturday after a two day break.

In Group A, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria secured the passage as group winners and runners-up, respectively.

Hosts Ivory Coast finished third in their Group A and now face a very slim chance of progressing to the knockout stage following their 4-0 loss against Equatorial Guinea.

The Elephants awaits if they will go through as one of the best-placed second runners up.

In Group B, Cape Verde finished on top and will be joined by Egypt in the next stage.

Defending champions Senegal have sealed their place in the Round of 16 from Group C.

The group stage is set to be completed on Wednesday before the Round of 16 starts on Saturday.

2023 Afcon Round of 16 Fixtures:

27 January

Nigeria vs Cameroon

Angola vs 3rd Group B/E/F

28 January

Egypt vs Runner-up Group F

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea

29 January

Cape Verde vs Mauritania

Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F

30 January

Winner Group E vs Burkina Faso

Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E

Ranking of third-placed teams