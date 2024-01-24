CAPS United confirm signing of eight new players

CAPS United have confirmed the signing of eight players ahead of the new season.

Among the latest arrivals are Bruce Kangwa who was last in the books of Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League.

Ralph Kawondera has also moved to the club, while Junior Bunjira, the son of former Makepekepe striker Alois, has signed with the team.

The Green Machine are expected to make more signings before the window closes.

CAPS United Confirmed Pre-Season Signings:

Ralph Kawondera

Lot Chiwunga

Bruce Kangwa

Wayne Makuva

Tafadzwa Jabangwe

Junior Bunjira

Simba Gunda

Munyaradzi Chirwa